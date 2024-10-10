Flowers Foods' Focus on Branded Retail & Innovation to Drive Growth

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO has been gaining from its focus on core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions. The company has been on track with transitioning a larger part of its sales to higher-margin branded retail products, alongside enhancing the profitability of the private label and away-from-home business. These upsides have been helping the company amid the challenges related to volatile consumer spending.

Baking in Strength: Flowers Foods’ Winning Strategy

Flowers Foods has been benefiting from its portfolio strategy, which is aimed at transitioning a larger part of its sales to higher-margin branded retail products. The company has been solidifying its brands via innovation and marketing investments. In the second quarter of 2024, branded retail increased 0.3% year over year and formed 64.4% of sales, driven by the favorable shift toward more premium-priced products.



Flowers Foods exhibited robust performance in the branded bread category, a key growth driver for the company. Unit growth of 1.5% in the fresh packaged bread category outpaced the market, which remained largely flat. This outperformance demonstrates the strength of its branded portfolio, as brands like Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder and Canyon continued to lead the market. By emphasizing branded products with higher margins, the company aims to drive top-line growth and expand gross margins, contributing to overall profitability.



Innovation remains at the core of Flowers Foods' strategy, with several new product launches contributing to growth. The introduction of DKB Amped-Up Protein Bars and the expansion of DKB Snack Bites highlight the company’s ability to extend its brand into adjacent categories like snacking, which offers substantial growth potential. By leveraging Dave’s Killer Bread’s brand equity, Flowers Foods is driving incremental revenues and diversifying its product portfolio, setting the stage for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.



Acquisitions play a crucial role in Flowers Foods' growth strategy, allowing the company to expand its brand lineup, geographic coverage and product offerings. By actively seeking potential acquisitions and investments that align with its strategic priorities, Flowers Foods aims to strengthen its position in core categories and pursue opportunities in emerging markets. The company’s most recent acquisition of Papa Pita Bakery (concluded in February 2023) has been contributing to its results.



Moving to margins, the company is undertaking pricing and saving measures and efforts to enhance business efficiency. Flowers Foods has been boosting its cost structure and increased its expected annual savings from $30-40 million to $40-50 million in the second-quarter 2024 earnings release. This was achieved through targeted initiatives, including workforce reductions, reduced third-party spending and optimization of the Direct-Store-Delivery network.

Will FLO Overcome Current Challenges?

Like other food companies such as General Mills GIS, Campbell Soup CPB and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM, Flowers Foods has been dealing with the pressures of a challenging consumer landscape. Flowers Foods’ volumes dropped 1.2% in the second quarter of 2024, attributed to strategic sales rationalizations and weak performance in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market. The challenging consumer environment, characterized by inflationary pressures, has led to shifts in spending habits.



Consumers are increasingly opting for more cost-effective at-home dining options, which has negatively affected Flowers Foods, particularly in the QSR segment, a crucial part of its business. This volatility in consumer spending raises concerns about the potential for continued weakness in this channel, which could impede recovery and impact profitability. The company also faced weakness in the cake category during the quarter. This decline in a key product area may indicate either a dip in consumer demand or increased competitive pressure from other baked goods brands.



Nonetheless, a strategic focus on innovation and brand expansion, along with efforts to enhance margins, keeps Flowers Foods well-positioned for growth. For fiscal 2024, Flowers Foods expects sales in the range of $5.091-5.172 billion, suggesting flat to a 1.6% increase year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be in the range of $524-$553 million compared with $501.7 million recorded in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2024, the adjusted EPS is envisioned in the range of $1.20-$1.30 compared with $1.20 delivered in fiscal 2023.

