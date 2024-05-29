Flowers Foods (FLO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.81, changing hands as low as $22.61 per share. Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.64 per share, with $26.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.66.

