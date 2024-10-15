Flowers Foods (FLO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.03, changing hands as high as $23.04 per share. Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.64 per share, with $26.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.18.

