Flowers Foods (FLO) Readies for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $ 1,101 million, suggesting a rise of 11.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $4,824 million, indicating an increase of 11.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 23 cents per share, indicating a 15% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The company’s consensus mark for the fiscal 2022 bottom line is pegged at $1.28 per share, indicating a growth of 3.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



We expect fiscal fourth-quarter sales to be up 11.1% year over year to $1,092.4 million and the bottom line to grow 13.1% to 23 cents a share. Apart from this, we anticipate fiscal 2022 sales to be up 11.2% year over year to $4,815.5 million and the bottom line to rise 2.9% to $1.28 a share



This packaged bakery products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. FLO delivered an earnings surprise of 7.1% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Flowers Foods is on track with its core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions. The company is focused on undertaking innovation in its leading brands, which is likely to aid growth. It remains focused on sustaining its solid momentum via effective marketing. Apart from this, Flowers Foods’ has been benefiting from its pricing efforts for a while now.



Incidentally, management expects sales in the range of $4.807-$4.850 billion, suggesting a rise of 11-12% year over year for fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is envisioned in the range of $1.25-$1.30 for fiscal 2022.



Increased cost inflation remains a concern for Flowers Foods, though its pricing actions is likely to have offered respite. The company is also undertaking saving measures and efforts to enhance business efficiency amid a rising inflationary environment. Management expects savings of $20-$30 million from operational efficiencies and procurement in 2022.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Flowers Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Performance Food Group Company PFGC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 76 cents suggests an increase from the 57 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Performance Food Group Company's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.91 billion, indicating an increase of 8.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PFGC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT is likely to register top and bottom line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. FRPT has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 8 cents in the past 30 days, indicating 61.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



FRPT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 88%, on average. The consensus mark for Freshpet’s top line is pegged at $151.1 million, calling for growth of 30.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register a top line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, calling for growth of almost 7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 84 cents indicates growth of 1.2% compared with the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

