Flowers Foods (FLO) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $998.5 million, which suggests a rise of 0.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, the bottom line is likely to decline year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is unchanged at 25 cents per share in the past 30 days. The projection shows a decrease of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The producer and marketer of packaged bakery products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.4%, on average. Flowers Foods delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Flowers Foods is on track with its core priorities, which includes developing its team, concentrating on brands and prioritizing margins among others. The company is undertaking strategic pricing actions, which is boosting growth. Management is also seeing a rebound in the Foodservice channel thanks to things opening up and consumers moving out. Persistence of these factors is likely to have boosted Flowers Foods’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



That said, Flowers Foods has been encountering elevated costs including commodity and logistics expenses. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects to keep seeing cost inflation in the near term. High costs are likely to have affected the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Flowers Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

