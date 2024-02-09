Flowers Foods (FLO) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declining year over year. Sales increased from the year-ago period level.



The resilience of the company’s flagship brands in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 despite challenging market conditions has been an upside. Dave's Killer Bread continues to stand out, surpassing $1 billion in retail sales in 2023. Apart from this, Flowers Foods’ portfolio strategy helped it witness margin improvements across the cake, foodservice and private-label segments.



For fiscal 2024, management remains confident about being able to successfully navigate a competitive landscape. Results are likely to gain from moderating commodity costs, favorable pricing adjustments and ongoing saving measures. Promotional activity remains below pre-pandemic levels. Flowers Foods remains focused on innovation and marketing actions, alongside converting its distribution model in California. These initiatives are likely to drive long-term value, although posing hurdles in the near term.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Flowers Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flowers Foods, Inc. Quote

Q4 Highlights

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined by 3 cents year over year.



Sales increased 4.3% year over year to $1,129 million compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,218 million. The pricing/mix remained favorable by 5.6%, while volumes fell by 2.4%. The Papa Pita acquisition contributed to sales growth by 1.1%. We had estimated the price/mix to be up 5.4% and volumes to decline 2.2% in the fourth quarter.



Branded Retail sales rose 3.6% to $724.6 million due to improved prices undertaken to offset inflationary pressures, a favorable mix from more branded organic product sales and gains from the acquisition. These were somewhat offset by volume declines.



Other sales increased 5.6% to $404.4 million due to improved prices undertaken to counter inflationary pressures and gains from acquisitions, somewhat countered by lower volumes.



Our model suggested Branded Retail sales growth of 3.7% and Other sales increase of 5.2% for the quarter under review.

Costs & Margins

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) contracted 110 basis points (bps) to 52.1% of sales on moderating input cost inflation and lower outside purchases (courtesy of the acquisition). This was partly negated by a rise in maintenance and labor costs.



Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses came in at 39.7% of sales, up 180 bps. Adjusted SD&A expenses expanded 150 bps to 39.4% of sales. This can be mainly attributed to higher labor, insurance, marketing and technology expenses. Nevertheless, reduced distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales offered some respite.



Adjusted EBITDA climbed 0.1% to $96.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.5%, contracting 40 bps.

Financial Aspects

Flowers Foods ended fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $22.5 million and long-term debt of $1,048.1 million. Stockholders’ equity amounted to $1,351.8 million.



For fiscal 2023, cash flow from operating activities amounted to $349.4 million, and capital expenditures were $129.1 million. The company paid dividends worth $195.2 million.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects sales in the range of $5.091-5.172 billion, suggesting flat to a 1.6% increase year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be in the range of $524-$553 million compared with the $501.7 million recorded in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2024, the adjusted EPS is envisioned in the range of $1.20-$1.30 compared with $1.20 delivered in fiscal 2023.



Management expects depreciation and amortization in the range of $160-$165 million, while net interest expenses are likely to be $22-$26 million. For fiscal 2024, capital expenditures are projected in the range of $120-$130 million.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 13.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.3%.

3 Solid Picks

Chewy CHWY, a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHWY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 234.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chewy’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.3% and 11.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Casey's General Stores CASY, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 0.3% and 9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Lamb Weston LW, which produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products, holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 28.3% and 26.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.