Flowers Foods (FLO) Price Target Decreased by 20.67% to 11.56

The average one-year price target for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) has been revised to $11.56 / share. This is a decrease of 20.67% from the prior estimate of $14.57 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from the latest reported closing price of $10.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 13.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.09%, an increase of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 201,715K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,998K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,721K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 8,186K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 41.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,969K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 11.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,395K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 20.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,141K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,007K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 23.33% over the last quarter.

