Flowers Foods (FLO) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Flowers Foods said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.31%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 190,518K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 3.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowers Foods is 29.41. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of 25.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flowers Foods is 5,042MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Shields Capital Management holds 14,181K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,175K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,020K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,176K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 18.00% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 8,455K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 6,849K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,927K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,933K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Flowers Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.