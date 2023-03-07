Markets
Flowers Foods Elects Ryals McMullian As Chairman To Succeed Retiring George Deese

March 07, 2023 — 09:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a provider of bakery food, said on Tuesday that A. Ryals McMullian has been elected as the next Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

The current Chairman of the Board, George E. Deese, will retire from the role.

Joined in 2003, McMullian was elected CEO of the company in May 2019. McMullian has also served in a number of senior leadership roles for the company.

