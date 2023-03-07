Flowers Foods Elects Ryals McMullian As Chairman To Succeed Retiring George Deese

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a provider of bakery food, said on Tuesday that A. Ryals McMullian has been elected as the next Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

The current Chairman of the Board, George E. Deese, will retire from the role.

Joined in 2003, McMullian was elected CEO of the company in May 2019. McMullian has also served in a number of senior leadership roles for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.