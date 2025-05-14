FLOWERS FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $FLO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLOWERS FOODS ($FLO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,618,337,776 and earnings of $0.38 per share.
FLOWERS FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of FLOWERS FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 5,437,735 shares (+270.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,371,342
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,011,428 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,257,246
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 2,830,419 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,476,456
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 1,570,553 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,856,212
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,093,769 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,792,548
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 759,835 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,444,463
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 666,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,768,939
FLOWERS FOODS Government Contracts
We have seen $65,538 of award payments to $FLO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PR 002 1ST QTR FY2025 - BREAD: $33,187
- 4565614322!BREAD, WHITE, FRESH, SLICED,: $3,183
- 4565548931!BREAD, WHITE, FRESH, SLICED,: $3,042
- 4565438834!ROLLS, KAISER, FRESH,: $2,937
- 4565176571!BREAD, WHITE, FRESH, SLICED,: $2,797
