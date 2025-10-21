Flowers Foods CFO Steve Kinsey To Step Down, Anthony Scaglione To Succeed

Markets
(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Kinsey will step down from his role at year-end and serve in an advisory role for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Kinsey will be succeeded by Anthony Scaglione, who will assume the position from January 1, 2026.

Scaglione has previously served as CFO for several public and private multi-billion-dollar organizations.

In the pre-market hours, FLO is trading at $12.90, up 1.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

