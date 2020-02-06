Flowers Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.34, changing hands as high as $22.90 per share. Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.455 per share, with $24.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.