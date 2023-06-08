Flowers Foods a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.6% Yield (FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Flowers Foods, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.01% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $223,975,023 worth of FLO shares.
Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Flowers Foods, Inc. is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/07/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FLO, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
FLO operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and General Mills Inc (GIS).
