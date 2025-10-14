Flower City Capital Boosts Largest Holding With $3 Million Buy in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

Key Points

New York-based Flower City Capital added 10,279 shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF for an estimated $3 million in the third quarter.

Post-trade stake, Flower City owns 229,263 VONE shares, valued at $69.3 million.

VONE is the fund’s largest holding, comprising 37.3% of reportable AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Flower City Capital reported purchasing Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF shares valued at an estimated $3 million in the third quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Wednesday.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Wednesday, Flower City Capital increased its holdings in the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF(NASDAQ:VONE) by 10,279 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the trade is $3 million based on the average share price for the period. The post-transaction position stands at 229,263 shares.

What Else to Know

The buy increased VONE’s share of Flower City Capital’s 13F assets to 37.3%, reinforcing its position as the fund’s largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:VONE: $69.3 million (37.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VEU: $55 million (29.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VOO: $14.6 million (7.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $8.4 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VSS: $5.6 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of Monday afternoon, VONE shares were priced at $301.06, up 14% over the past year and roughly in line with the Russell 1000 and S&P 500's returns over the same period.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Share Class Net Assets $6.9 billion Price (as of Monday afternoon) $301.06 30 day SEC yield 1.07% 1-year total return 14.6%

ETF Snapshot

VONE employs a passive indexing strategy aiming to replicate the performance of the Russell 1000 Index, which tracks large-cap U.S. equities.

Portfolio consists of a broad basket of large-cap stocks, with holdings weighted to match the composition of the underlying index.

As an ETF, the fund offers investors access to diversified U.S. equity exposure.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF provides investors with broad exposure to the U.S. large-cap equity market by mirroring the Russell 1000 Index. The fund's disciplined indexing approach makes it a core holding for investors seeking diversified, market-weighted exposure to U.S. equities.

Foolish Take

Flower City Capital’s $3 million buy of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ: VONE) reinforces the firm’s conviction in large-cap equities. Now accounting for more than a third of its reported assets, VONE sits comfortably as Flower City’s single largest holding—rivaled only by VEU, its main international counterpart. The move suggests a tilt toward equity strength, with the Russell 1000, in particular, continuing to mirror the steady resilience of the broader U.S. market.



For investors, VONE remains a core building block for long-term portfolios. The ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Index, a benchmark of America’s largest companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Over the past year, the fund has climbed roughly 14%, nearly matching the S&P 500’s gains. With an ultra-low 0.07% expense ratio and a 1.07% yield, VONE offers efficient, broad exposure to U.S. blue chips.



In other words, Flower City’s growing stake highlights an enduring belief in the reliability of large-cap equities amid global uncertainty—perhaps signaling a vote of confidence in market breadth rather than a bet on outperformance.

Glossary

ETF:Exchange-Traded Fund, a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges like a stock.

Passive indexing strategy:An investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index rather than outperform it.

Russell 1000 Index:A stock market index tracking the performance of the largest 1,000 U.S. companies by market capitalization.

Large-cap:Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.

AUM:Assets Under Management; the total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees.

13F assets:Securities reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC filings, disclosing their holdings.

Dividend yield:A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Total return:The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Market-weighted:Portfolio holdings are weighted according to each security's market capitalization within the index.

Core holding:An investment considered a foundational, long-term part of a portfolio.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.