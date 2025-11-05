Flowco Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $12.51 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $5.47 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $176.94 million from $193.21 million last year.

Flowco Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.51 Mln. vs. $5.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $176.94 Mln vs. $193.21 Mln last year.

