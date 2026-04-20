Is Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Flowco Holdings Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flowco Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLOC's full-year earnings has moved 60.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FLOC has gained about 26.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 23.7%. This shows that Flowco Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Nextracker (NXT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.9%.

For Nextracker, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flowco Holdings Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.2% so far this year, so FLOC is performing better in this area.

Nextracker, however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #208. The industry has moved -12% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flowco Holdings Inc. and Nextracker as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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