Flowco Holdings (FLOC) Price Target Increased by 10.02% to 30.94

The average one-year price target for Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) has been revised to $30.94 / share. This is an increase of 10.02% from the prior estimate of $28.12 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.83% from the latest reported closing price of $21.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowco Holdings. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 49.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLOC is 0.04%, an increase of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.43% to 22,781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,662K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,041K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares , representing a decrease of 61.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 91.02% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,503K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 78.20% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 870K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLOC by 50.37% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 721K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 14.33%.

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