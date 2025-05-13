FLOWCO HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $FLOC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLOWCO HOLDINGS ($FLOC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $192,350,000, missing estimates of $202,806,477 by $-10,456,477.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLOC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FLOWCO HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

FLOWCO HOLDINGS insiders have traded $FLOC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R EDWARDS (President and CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

JONATHAN W. BYERS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $288,000

PAUL W HOBBY has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $241,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER CHMELEV purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $199,200

JOEL CHRISTIAN LAMBERT (SVP, Gen'l Counsel & Secretary) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $103,200

JAMES A MERRILL (Controller) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000

JONATHAN B. FAIRBANKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.