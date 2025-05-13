FLOWCO HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $FLOC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLOWCO HOLDINGS ($FLOC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $192,350,000, missing estimates of $202,806,477 by $-10,456,477.
FLOWCO HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
FLOWCO HOLDINGS insiders have traded $FLOC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH R EDWARDS (President and CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000
- JONATHAN W. BYERS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $288,000
- PAUL W HOBBY has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $241,700 and 0 sales.
- ALEXANDER CHMELEV purchased 8,300 shares for an estimated $199,200
- JOEL CHRISTIAN LAMBERT (SVP, Gen'l Counsel & Secretary) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $103,200
- JAMES A MERRILL (Controller) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000
- JONATHAN B. FAIRBANKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $48,000 and 0 sales.
