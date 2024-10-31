News & Insights

Flow Traders Reports Strong 3Q 2024 Performance

October 31, 2024 — 03:20 am EDT

Flow Traders (FLTLF) has released an update.

Flow Traders has reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net trading income rising to €107.3 million, a 59% increase from the previous year. The company’s net profit experienced a remarkable surge to €37.5 million, marking a 495% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by a rise in ETP value traded and improved trading capital returns, contributing to an impressive EBITDA margin of 44%.

