Flow Traders Reports Strong 3Q 2024 Performance

Flow Traders has reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net trading income rising to €107.3 million, a 59% increase from the previous year. The company’s net profit experienced a remarkable surge to €37.5 million, marking a 495% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by a rise in ETP value traded and improved trading capital returns, contributing to an impressive EBITDA margin of 44%.

