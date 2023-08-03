Flow Traders (AMS:FLOW) Price Target Decreased by 9.66% to 21.90

The average one-year price target for Flow Traders (AMS:FLOW) has been revised to 21.90 / share. This is an decrease of 9.66% from the prior estimate of 24.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.10 to a high of 30.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from the latest reported closing price of 20.02 / share.

Flow Traders Maintains 7.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flow Traders. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLOW is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 77.14% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLOW by 6.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

