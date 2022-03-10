Flow & Tell with iShares | Jan 2022

ETF FLOWS IN JANUARY: HOT START TO THE NEW YEAR

January ETF flows saw investors grapple with market volatility by turning to ETF liquidity for their immediate risk transfer needs. Flows into developed markets ex-U.S. continue their momentum as the search for value and diversification moves abroad. Inflation remains top of mind to start the new year, with investors seeking out exposures to commodities and the energy sector amid higher prices in the real economy.

THEMES OF THE MONTH

JANUARY ETF FLOWS

January ETF heat map

January ETF flows compared with index performance

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. As of February 01, 2022. Universe includes only U.S.-domiciled ETFs. Flows normalized by AUM as of December 31, 2021. Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Index performance is measured by the following indices: Energy: S&P 500 Energy Sector GICS Level 1 Index; Commodities: S&P GSCI Index; Financials: S&P 500 Financials Sector GICS Level 1 Index; Consumer Staples: S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector GICS Level 1 Index; Gold: ICE LBMA Price Index; TIPS: Bloomberg U.S. Treasury TIPS Index; Value: Russell 3000 Value Index; DM ex-U.S.: MSCI World ex-U.S. Index; U.S. Equity: S&P 500 Index; Growth: Russell 3000 Growth Index; Consumer Discretionary: S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector GICS Level 1 Index. Coloring is based on quadrants: quadrant I: green; quadrant II: yellow; quadrant III: pink; quadrant IV: purple.

STUDYING ABROAD

Reopened borders have prompted US investors to look abroad for holidays and investment allocations alike. ETF flows show that, after peaking in early 2021, investor interest in international markets waned as subsequent waves of covid-19 infections led to longer lockdowns and delayed restarts. But that tide has turned: developed markets ex-U.S. ETF exposures saw flows outpace domestic ones by 60% in January, with the space gathering $12.3 billion over the course of the month.1 After its largest quarter of inflows in Q4 ‘21 since 2018, the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) gathered another $1.8 billion in January.2

In addition to restart dynamics, fundamental factors are also at play. Relative equity valuations between the U.S. and EAFE sit near all-time highs (i.e. U.S. stocks are more ‘expensive’ than developed markets outside of the US), making EAFE exposures look attractive to investors who may be looking to reinvest profits after a banner year for US equities.

Index composition matters as well. With central banks moving towards tighter monetary policy, the ‘growth’ factor has come under pressure as markets repriced rate expectations. Although we still see opportunity through differentiation amid the drawdown, the S&P 500 Index exhibits a natural bias towards the ‘growth’ factor with the information technology sector comprising approximately 28% of its holdings.3 In contrast, MSCI EAFE Index holds just a 9% weight in the information technology sector.4 Instead, its holdings are concentrated in value and cyclical exposures: the financial, industrial, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors make up over half of its holdings.

Investors looking to diversify away from growth and into value may do well to consider diversifying from away the US and into other developed markets.

The highs and lows of DM flows

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. ‘Relative equity valuations’ is defined as the ratio between the 12-month forward price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of the MSCI USA Index (NDDUUS) and the MSCI EAFE Index (NDDUEAFE). U.S. stocks are ‘more expensive’ than their developed markets ex-U.S. counterparts when the P/E ratio is positive (i.e. MSCI USA Index P/E > MSCI EAFE Index P/E). ETF sector groupings determined by BlackRock, Markit. ‘ETF Flows’ are calculated as the 6-month rolling sum. As of February 01, 2022.

HOT COMMODITIES

Higher, stickier inflation has caused investors to rethink portfolio allocations, including looking to often-overlooked asset classes. Historically, commodities have served as an effective hedge against inflationary pressures by rising in tandem with CPI prints5, helping to explain the $4.3 billion year-to-date inflows to commodity ETFs after years of little interest.

We believe inflation will persist into the medium term – driven both by supply chain resiliency and reshoring, as well as the net zero transition – and advocate for inflation-proofing portfolios for the path ahead. We therefore see scope for adding commodities to many balanced portfolios, both as a buffer against inflation as well as a diversifying element to traditional stock and bond allocations.

Another beneficiary of a hot economy is often the energy sector. Energy ETFs have added $3.0 billion in net assets over the past three months, bringing one-year net inflows to over $13.5 billion6. Robust demand continues to underpin higher energy prices as the global economy reopens for business. Moreover, supply volatility on the back of geopolitical risks has driven prices to multi-year highs. Consequently, the energy sector has performed well, with companies using free cash flow to return capital to shareholders amid the higher prices. Despite strong performance, flows to the energy sector lag those to financials and consumer staples, suggesting it is far from over-owned.

Flows rebound with the reopening

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy, February 01, 2022. ETF groupings determined by BlackRock, Markit. European natural gas and Brent crude oil prices rebased to 100 at the start of 2017. We use the European Energy Derivatives Exchange natural gas futures and Brent crude oil futures to represent European Natural Gas and Brent Crude Oil respectively. Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ETFS AT THE INTERSECTION OF TRADING

Steep selloffs and rapid reversals often lead to elevated trading, and January was awash in all three. Investor unease surrounding hawkish central bank rhetoric, continuing inflation concerns, and mounting geopolitical uncertainty culminated in the worst start to the year for the benchmark S&P 500 index since 2009.7

Total ETF volumes averaged over $250 billion trading on exchange during January – well above the 2021 average of $141 billion.8 In all, ETFs accounted for 33% of all equity trading during the month.9 Activity reached a fever pitch on Monday, January 24th when the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) touched an intraday high of 39 and ETFs posted a new single-day trading record of $473 billion. The jump in ETF volumes was proportionally higher than either single stocks or derivatives, as both retail and institutional investors turned to them in record numbers.10 Despite the turbulence in markets, trading in ETFs remained orderly.

Jittery markets make for jumps in ETF trading

Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg, chart by iShares Investment Strategy. Data as of February 01, 2022. ‘ETF/Equity Volume Ratio’ calculated by dividing ETF notional volume by total equity notional volume.

1 Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022.

2 Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022.

3 Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022. Reference index is the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

4 Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022. Reference index is the MSCI EAFE Index (NDDUEAFE).

5 Source: https://research.stlouisfed.org/publications/economic-synopses/2021/09/08/the-link-between-higher-commodity-prices-and-inflation

6Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2020.

7BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022. Index performance is for illustrative purposes only. Index performance does not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

8Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022.

9Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022.

10Source: BlackRock, Bloomberg. As of February 01, 2022. Referenced index is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is a commodity pool, as defined in the Commodity Exchange Act and the applicable regulations of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or “CFTC,” and is managed by its Advisor, BlackRock Fund Advisors, a commodity pool operator registered with the CFTC.

The Fund's use of derivatives may reduce the Fund's returns and/or increase volatility and subject the Fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. Commodity futures trading may be illiquid. In addition, suspensions or disruptions of market trading in the commodities markets and related futures markets may adversely affect the value of the Fund. Certain derivatives may give rise to a form of leverage and may expose the Fund to greater risk and increase its costs. To the extent that the Fund invests in rolling futures contracts, it may be subject to additional risk. An increase in interest rates may cause the value of fixed-income securities held by the Fund to decline.

Commodities' prices may be highly volatile. Prices may be affected by various economic, financial, social and political factors, which may be unpredictable and may have a significant impact on the prices of commodities.

Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

TIPS can provide investors a hedge against inflation, as the inflation adjustment feature helps preserve the purchasing power of the investment. Because of this inflation adjustment feature, inflation protected bonds typically have lower yields than conventional fixed rate bonds and will likely decline in price during periods of deflation, which could result in losses. Government backing applies only to government issued securities, and does not apply to the funds.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for funds that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative investment characteristics ("factors"). Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in some market environments, perhaps for extended periods. In such circumstances, a fund may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses.

There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

The information presented does not take into consideration commissions, tax implications, or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy or investment decision.

This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial professional before making an investment decision.

The information provided is not intended to be tax advice. Investors should be urged to consult their tax professionals or financial professionals for more information regarding their specific tax situations.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA®”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), Nikkei, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, which is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITS Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. “FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, FACTORSELECT, iTHINKING, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

