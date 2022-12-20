Flow of gold from West to East slowed in November

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The pace of Swiss gold shipments to Asia and the Middle East slackened in November as prices rose, with exports to countries including China and Turkey falling from October's level, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Huge amounts of gold have flowed eastwards from Europe and North America this year as rising interest rates triggered selling by financial investors, pushing down prices.

The lower cost of gold boosted demand in Asian markets more focused on retail of jewellery and small gold bars, while in Turkey, economic turbulence encouraged buying of the metal, which many see as a safe means of storing wealth.

Gold prices XAU= fell from more than $2,000 an ounce in March below $1,650 in September and October, but rose sharply in November as markets began to anticipate the end of interest rate rises.

Gold cost around $1,800 an ounce on Tuesday.

Switzerland is the world's biggest refining and transit hub for bullion.

The country in November exported 34.9 tonnes of gold worth around $2 billion to mainland China and Hong Kong, down from 47.1 tonnes in October, customs data showed.

It shipped 25 tonnes to Turkey, down from 31.5 tonnes in October. Exports to the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Singapore also fell.

The amount of gold sent to India rose slightly, however, to 23 tonnes in November from 22.2 tonnes in October.

The customs data also showed that Switzerland imported 6.4 tonnes of Russian gold worth around $360 million in November, taking its imports of Russian gold since May to 18.6 tonnes.

The customs department said these imports were of bullion manufactured in Russia but that they came from Britain, a major storage centre for gold.

Switzerland banned imports of gold from Russia in August, part of sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Below are numbers for November and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Nov-22

128,462

Oct-22

159,459

Nov-21

129,077

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

To China

To Hong Kong

To India

To Turkey

Nov-22

34,857

62

23,043

25,009

Oct-22

43,736

3,321

22,194

31,540

Nov-21

39,500

6,511

38,524

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

