FLOW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SPX Flow Inc (Symbol: FLOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.51, changing hands as low as $34.90 per share. SPX Flow Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLOW's low point in its 52 week range is $27.23 per share, with $53.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.09.

