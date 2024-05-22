Flow Capital Reports Record Q1 Growth

Flow Capital Corp (TSE:FW) has released an update.

Flow Capital Corp. has reported a robust start to 2024, with a significant 16.4% year-over-year increase in recurring revenue, reaching a record $1.8 million in Q1. The company’s total assets have grown by 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year, while new capital deployments hit a record $28.1 million over the past 12 months. The financial growth signifies a positive cash yield from its venture debt investments and an uptick in the book value per share by 49% over two years.

