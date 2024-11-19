Flow Beverage Expands Agreement with Joyburst

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSE:FLOW) has released an update.

Flow Beverage Corp., a rapidly growing premium water company, has expanded its manufacturing agreement with Joyburst, increasing the minimum total revenue under the contract to $19.5 million. This extension aligns both companies in their mission to provide sustainable hydration solutions, bolstering Flow’s commitment to environmentally conscious operations. With Joyburst’s innovative approach, the partnership is set to contribute significantly to Flow’s growth in the health and wellness beverage market.

