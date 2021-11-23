Flour Mills to fund Honeywell acquisition with cash and debt

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Tuesday it would finance the acquisition of a majority stake in rival Honeywell Flour Mills through its cash flow and some debt.

The pasta maker said it was also looking at opportunities in West African countries, chief executive Boye Olusanya told an analyst call.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter)

