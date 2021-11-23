World Markets

Flour Mills to fund Honeywell acquisition with cash and debt

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published

Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Tuesday it would finance the acquisition of a majority stake in rival Honeywell Flour Mills through its cash flow and some debt.

ABUJA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria said on Tuesday it would finance the acquisition of a majority stake in rival Honeywell Flour Mills through its cash flow and some debt.

The pasta maker said it was also looking at opportunities in West African countries, chief executive Boye Olusanya told an analyst call.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

Nov 10, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular