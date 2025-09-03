Flotek Industries Q2 Profit Slips; Expects Higher Adj. EBITDA, Revenue In FY25

Markets
(RTTNews) - Flotek Industries (FTK), a green chemistry and technology data firm, on Wednesday reported lower earnings in its second quarter, mainly hurt by non-recurring fees and higher interest expense. However, Adjusted EBITDA and revenue improved.

For the second quarter, the firm reported a 10% decrease in net income to $1.77 million from $1.97 million in the prior year.

The earnings per share declined 17% to $0.05 from $0.06 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $5.96 million, compared to $1.97 million in the prior year.

On a per share basis, adjusted net income was $0.16, compared to $0.06 a year ago.

Income before tax decreased to $1.79 million from $1.99 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 113% to $9.45 million from $4.44 million in the prior year.

Total revenues increased 26% to $58.35 million from $46.15 million in the last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company expects total revenue in the range of $200 million to $220 million, a 12% growth at the midpoint compared to last year.

Also, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $34 million to $39 million for the full year. At mid-point, the outlook represents an 80% improvement from last year, amounting to $36.5 million, which represents the highest in more than a decade.

In the after hours, FTK shares traded 1.50% higher at $12.21 on the NYSE.

