Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Flotek Industries's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Flotek Industries had US$90.3m of debt, an increase on US$4.79m, over one year. However, it does have US$33.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$57.2m.

A Look At Flotek Industries' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Flotek Industries had liabilities of US$115.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.92m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$33.1m as well as receivables valued at US$29.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$62.2m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$87.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Flotek Industries' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Flotek Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Flotek Industries wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 41%, to US$65m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Flotek Industries still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$26m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$39m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Flotek Industries has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

