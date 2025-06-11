Flotek Industries Hits 52-Week High - Will the Momentum Last?

Flotek Industries FTK just hit a fresh 52-week high of $16.83, capping off a stunning 200% rally over the past year. The surge reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s transformation strategy — rooted in recurring revenues, analytics expansion and global growth. And now, with the company poised to join the Russell 3000 Index later this month, the spotlight on FTK has never been brighter.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Behind this price action lies more than just momentum. Flotek’s recent acquisition of power optimization assets from ProFrac Holding Corp. ACDC, combined with strong international traction and consistent financial improvement, paints a compelling growth story. Investors are beginning to view FTK not just as a niche chemicals provider, but as an integrated energy technology player with staying power. So, what’s driving the shift — and can the rally continue?

Flotek’s Transformational ProFrac Deal

One of the defining catalyst in Flotek’s upward march is its strategic $108 million acquisition of 30 mobile gas monitoring and power optimization units from long-time partner ProFrac. This wasn’t just an asset purchase — it was a calculated move into a recurring-revenue, data-focused business model. With 22 of the units already under a six-year lease to ProFrac and the remaining eight to be deployed in 2025, the deal is expected to generate $14 million in EBITDA this year and $20 million in 2026. More than that, the agreement deepens Flotek’s ties with ProFrac, positioning FTK as a credible player in the high-growth mobile power space, where dual-fuel optimization and emissions reduction are gaining strategic importance.

Stable Revenues and Global Tailwinds Provide Visibility

What once was a lumpy, transactional business is now becoming increasingly predictable. FTK’s Data Analytics Services (DAS) segment, bolstered by the ProFrac lease deal, now carries long-term visibility into 2026. The company’s existing $20 million annual take-or-pay chemistry contract with ProFrac ensures baseline revenue support, while international markets offer significant upside. FTK’s approved supplier status with ADNOC and traction in Saudi frac fleets gives it access to some of the world’s most-capitalized national oil companies.



The company reported a nearly-250% year-over-year jump in international chemistry revenues in Q1 2025, led by growth in the Middle East and Argentina. With mega tenders from ADNOC on the horizon and rising demand for U.S. chemical know-how in the region, FTK is well-positioned to diversify its customer base and reduce its reliance on North American markets — a key differentiator from peers like ChampionX CHX.

Flotek’s Execution Strength Is Showing Up in the Numbers

Flotek is executing, and the financials tell the story. In Q1 2025, the company posted 37% revenue growth year over year, a 41% increase in gross profit, and a 244% surge in net income. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled, up 93% year over year.



Management expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to grow another 80% year over year at the midpoint, driven by operating leverage from its analytics assets and international growth. The company’s entry into the Russell 3000 Index will likely boost liquidity and institutional interest, potentially creating a virtuous cycle of valuation expansion and capital access.

Standing Apart With a Hybrid Model

While larger rival ChampionX has made strides in digitizing its offering, Flotek’s lease-based hybrid model is a step ahead in the analytics race. ChampionX still leans heavily on one-time product sales and short-cycle services, adding volatility to its top line. FTK, in contrast, combines proprietary hardware with analytics overlays and long-term leases, offering margin resilience and recurring revenues.



Flotek’s DAS segment alone could generate more revenue in 2025 than it did in all of 2024, thanks to its expanded ProFrac partnership. In short, while ChampionX remains a formidable player, FTK’s strategy offers more predictability—and potentially, more upside—as recurring revenues become a larger share of the mix.

Valuation Reflects Growth

At a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, FTK isn’t exactly cheap compared to its subindustry’s average of 12.62. But that premium comes with justification.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects earnings growth of 56% in 2025 and another 27% in 2026, signaling a high-growth profile that few in the energy services space can match.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Flotek’s multi-year EBITDA contracts, expanding DAS footprint, and consistent execution underpin this valuation. While investors should expect some volatility, especially in a rising rate and uncertain macro environment, the company’s improving fundamentals offer a cushion.

Conclusion

Flotek’s 200% stock price surge over the past year reflects the market recognizing a business that’s executing on multiple fronts. From its game-changing ProFrac deal and rising international presence to its transition into a high-margin, recurring-revenue model, FTK has crafted a credible growth narrative backed by performance.



Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Flotek’s investment thesis rests on solid ground. Estimate revisions are trending upward, margin expansion is underway, and recurring revenues are giving investors the visibility they want to see. For those looking for exposure to energy tech with a scalable upside, Flotek may still have plenty of room to run.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.