Flotek Industries (FTK) Price Target Increased by 500.00% to 8.57

The average one-year price target for Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has been revised to 8.57 / share. This is an increase of 500.00% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.48 to a high of 8.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.73% from the latest reported closing price of 4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flotek Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTK is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 18,236K shares. The put/call ratio of FTK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 7,040K shares representing 28.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,790K shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,812K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 1,108K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 81.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 1,133.68% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flotek Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

