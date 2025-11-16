Flotek Industries (FTK) Price Target Increased by 11.47% to 20.92

The average one-year price target for Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) has been revised to $20.92 / share. This is an increase of 11.47% from the prior estimate of $18.77 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.07% from the latest reported closing price of $14.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flotek Industries. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 60.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTK is 0.05%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.79% to 12,609K shares. The put/call ratio of FTK is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Masters Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 809K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 75.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 253.58% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 575K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 84.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 253.81% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 531K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 61.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 99.33% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTK by 58.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.