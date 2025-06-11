Flotek Industries and Riot Platform have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Flotek Industries FTK as the Bull of the Day and Riot Platform RIOT as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NextEra Energy NEE, Dominion Energy D and Xcel Energy XEL.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Flotek Industries is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that delivers sustainable chemistry solutions and real-time data analytics to clients across the energy and industrial sectors.

The stock has surged to multi-year highs after a strong earnings report. Investors are starting to notice this relative strength in a sector that has been weak so far in 2025.

About the Company

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a Houston-based technology company that operates through two core segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Its Chemistry Technologies division formulates and supplies environmentally conscious specialty chemicals designed to improve the efficiency and profitability of oil and gas production. These green chemistries are tailored to support a broad range of energy producers, including those in oil, gas, geothermal, and alternative energy.

The Data Analytics segment complements Flotek's chemistry business by providing real-time measurement and insight tools that allow customers to monitor and optimize their operations while reducing emissions and carbon intensity.

The company is valued at $450 million and has a Forward PE of 30. The stock has Zacks Style Scores of "A" in Growth but "D" in Value.

Q1 Earnings Beat

Flotek reported a strong first quarter, delivering earnings of $0.17 per share, or a 183% EPS surprise to the upside. Revenue came in at $55.4 million, a 37% year-over-year increase.

Both segments helped the quarter, with chemistry revenue up 36% and data analytics jumping 57%. Gross margin reached 23%, and net income rose 244%. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $7.8 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.

The company guided full-year 2025 revenue to $200–210 million (vs. $203 million expected) and adjusted EBITDA of $34–39 million. At the midpoint, that implies 128% growth in both metrics, with EBITDA margin expected to expand to 17%, up from 11% in 2024.

Flotek continues to scale its data analytics business rapidly, underpinned by its April acquisition of 30 gas monitoring and dual-fuel optimization assets tied to a $160 million multi-year contract. That deal is expected to generate over $20 million in annual operating income and push fixed-fee DAS revenue above $27 million in 2026.

The stock surged after the earnings report, moving from the $8 area to $16 is just over a week. There has been about a month of consolidation since, but the stock remains near its recent post-earnings highs.

Estimates Headed Higher

Looking at analyst estimates, there is little movement on the short-term timeframe, but upside when looking down the road.

For the current quarter, estimates have been lowered over the last 30 days from $0.11 to $0.10. For next quarter there have been no adjustments.

For the current year we see numbers going higher over the last 90 days, moving from $0.43 to $0.53, or 23%.

For next year there has been a move higher in estimates in just the last 30 days. Numbers have been taken from $0.58 to $0.67, or 15%.

The Technical Take

The stock has experienced a big move over the last month, more than doubling from the pre-earnings levels. A decade ago, the stock was at much higher levels, and after being left for dead in 2024 is back on the rise.

Looking at the long-term chart, the downward trend is clearly broken. The stock has short-term room to the 2020 highs around $19, but investors would be better off waiting for pullbacks, rather than chasing.

Let's look at some moving averages where bulls should be watching for support.

21-day: $14.60

50-day: $10.40

200-day: $8.00

Fibonacci Support levels reside at $11.40(50%) and $10.30 (61.8%).

In Summary

Flotek Industries has emerged as a standout in the energy sector, combining strong earnings momentum with a compelling growth story centered on green chemistry and real-time data analytics.

The recent price surge reflects investor enthusiasm, but the technical setup suggests that pullbacks to key support levels may offer better entry points for long-term buyers.

As energy markets remain volatile and capital flows shift toward differentiated tech-enabled solutions, Flotek's integrated platform and strategic growth initiatives could help it outperform peers. The stock's strong Zacks Rank, paired with bullish revisions and renewed institutional attention, reinforces the bullish case.

Riot Platform's is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company based in the United States. The company's primary business is mining Bitcoin using specialized hardware and large-scale data centers that consume high amounts of electricity.

Despite Bitcoin moving to all-time highs, Riot has struggled to gain any traction. The company has missed on earnings three of the last four quarters and the stock has traded sideways since 2022.

About the Company

Riot owns and operates one of the largest Bitcoin mining facilities in North America, located in Rockdale, Texas. It focuses on vertically integrated operations, which means it manages key parts of the mining process in-house, including power procurement, facility development, and miner deployment.

The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of "F" in Growth, Momentum, and Value. The company is valued at $3.6B and pays no dividend.

Q1 Earnings

Riot Platforms reported an EPS miss of 260%, but saw revenue of $161.4 million, narrowly topping expectations.

Results were weighed down by a $271 million mark-to-market Bitcoin loss, leading to a net loss of $296 million and adjusted EBITDA of -$178.4 million, compared to a strong profit a year ago.

Riot made strategic progress including the acquisition of Rhodium's Rockdale assets, which ended costly litigation and unlocked 125 MW of new mining power. The company's self-mining hash rate rose 7% quarter over quarter, with average uptime nearing 90%. Riot also continues to push forward on its AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center strategy, with site expansions and infrastructure upgrades underway at its Corsicana facility.

Riot's Bitcoin holdings increased to over 19,000 BTC, valued at $1.6 billion.

Earnings Estimates Falling

While there was some positive news on the call, the bottom line is not giving investors what they want. And with that, analysts are dropping their earnings estimates.

For the current quarter, numbers have dropped 36% over the last three months, from -$0.19 to -$0.26.

Looking at the current year, estimates have dropped drastically, going from -$0.68 to -$1.53.

For the next year, numbers continue to fall deep into the red, now at -$1.00, down from -$0.63.

Technical Take

When you zoom out on the RIOT chart, you see a stock that has mostly flatlines, with some spikes higher due to excitement surrounding the upward trajectory of Bitcoin.

However, over the last two years, Bitcoin has seen a move from $30k to $112k, while RIOT is trading at the same level around $10 a share. This is a bad relative strength signal that suggests larger problems in the fundamental world.

The danger here for Riot investors would be a drop of Bitcoin price. This could impact RIOT in a major way and take the stock back down to the 2025 lows around $6.

In Summary

Despite record Bitcoin prices, Riot Platforms continues to disappoint investors with widening losses and declining earnings estimates. The company's operational improvements and ambitious AI data center plans have yet to translate into financial strength or stock momentum.

With shares lagging Bitcoin badly and estimates trending deeper into the red, Riot presents more risk than reward in the current environment. Until profitability improves and relative strength returns, this remains a name to avoid.

Additional content:

Utilities Go Green: Will Strengthening Renewables Benefit NextEra?

NextEra Energy is well-positioned in the renewable energy business, owing to early and aggressive investments in wind, solar and battery storage technologies. As the companies in the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry shift toward clean power, more utilities are generating electricity from renewable sources. NextEra's established renewable infrastructure places it ahead of competitors. This allows the company to tap into the rising demand for low-carbon energy.

Increasing environmental awareness and stricter emissions regulations are accelerating clean energy adoption. NextEra is well-equipped to meet this demand, supporting stable revenue streams and long-term growth. The company will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 28 GW of renewable projects in backlog.

Economically, renewables offer a significant advantage since sunlight and wind are free resources. Over the past decade, technological improvements have substantially lowered the cost of renewable energy generation. This allows NextEra to avoid the volatility of fossil fuel markets while locking in long-term power purchase agreements, which provide consistent and predictable cash flows. In addition, investments in advanced battery storage systems help improve grid reliability and create new revenue opportunities.

Strategically, NextEra's leadership in clean energy strengthens its reputation and growth prospects. Government support through tax incentives and carbon mandates will continue to favor renewables. With ongoing investment, NextEra is reinforcing its position as a global leader in the clean energy transition.

How Other Utilities are Developing Renewable Assets

Dominion Energy plans to invest $50 billion in 2025-2029, with a long-term objective to add clean energy projects by 2036. The company aims 15% annual increase in the renewable energy capacity. Dominion also operates four nuclear power stations, which generate nearly 40% of its total production.

Xcel Energy's ability to produce a high volume of clean energy will allow it to meet rising demand from data centers. The company gains from low-priced wind and solar resources, and expects a total customer request for data centers of 8.9 gigawatt by 2029. Xcel Energy's high-quality services draw new customers.

NEE Stock's Price Performance

Shares of NextEra gained 3.2% in the last month compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's +0.9% rise.

NextEra Energy's Earnings Estimates Move North

The company expects its 2025 earnings per share to be $3.45-$3.70 compared with $3.43 a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE's 2025 and 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.29% and 7.95%, respectively.

NEE Stock Returns Higher Than Its Industry

Return on Equity ("ROE") shows how effectively a company's management is utilizing investors' money to generate returns. The ROE of the company is better than its industry. The current ROE of the company is 12.06% compared with its industry's 10.13%.

NEE's Zacks Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

