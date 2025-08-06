Flotek (FTK) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) climbed 26% to $58.4 million, This result beat GAAP revenue estimates by $3.59 million for Q2 2025.

Adjusted EPS reached $0.16, exceeding expectations by 12.3% (non-GAAP); Non-GAAP net income rose 167%.

Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics segments showed strong growth, with Chemistry Technologies revenue increasing by 19% and Data Analytics revenue increasing by 189%, but reported net income (GAAP) declined 10% due to acquisition-related costs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK), a developer of specialty chemistry products and advanced data analytics for the energy sector, reported second quarter 2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The company posted significant revenue growth and margin improvement, with total revenue (GAAP) increasing by 26% and gross profit margin rising to 25% from 20% in the prior-year period, outperforming analyst expectations, mainly due to contributions from its recent Data Analytics acquisition and continued strength in Chemistry Technologies. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $58.35 million compared to the $54.76 million analyst estimate, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.16, beating the $0.14 forecast. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income grew sharply, but reported net income declined 10% year-over-year, reflecting $4.2 million in acquisition costs. Overall, the period marked another step in Flotek’s transformation toward higher-margin offerings, despite temporary pressures on headline earnings.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.16 $0.14 $0.06 167% Revenue (GAAP) $58.4 million $54.8 million $46.2 million 26% Gross Profit $14.4 million $9.2 million 57% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $9.5 million $4.4 million 113% Net Income (GAAP) $1.8 million $2.0 million -10%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Flotek Industries operates in the upstream energy sector, supplying proprietary chemistry solutions and advanced data analytics services for oilfield operators. Its core business rests on two main divisions: Chemistry Technologies, which provides specialty chemicals, and Data Analytics, which offers real-time measurement and analytics solutions for energy infrastructure and emissions monitoring.

In recent years, Flotek has focused on shifting its revenue mix toward higher-margin, recurring-service lines. Strategic partnerships, such as its long-term supply agreement with ProFrac Services, support steady demand for chemistry products. Meanwhile, the company is investing in technology and regulatory-driven solutions to expand its Data Analytics offering, especially as customers seek compliance tools for the evolving emissions landscape.

Quarter in Review: Growth, Acquisitions, and Segment Performance

Flotek achieved double-digit growth in both revenue and gross profit (GAAP), outperforming analyst estimates and its own prior-year results on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue (GAAP) rose 26%, driven by strength in Chemistry Technologies and an outsized boost in Data Analytics following the acquisition of PWRtek, a rental-based mobile gas conditioning business. Gross profit (GAAP) advanced 57%, helping raise gross margin (GAAP) by five percentage points to 25%.

The Chemistry Technologies segment generated $52.4 million in GAAP revenue, up 19%. External sales saw especially strong momentum, improving 38%, while related party sales—principally via its ProFrac supply agreement—grew 8%. Management noted this performance came “despite a decline in North American frac fleets,” highlighting successful market share gains in a challenging domestic environment.

The Data Analytics segment reported $5.9 million in revenue, up 189% from the prior year. The newly acquired PWRtek business, which closed on April 28, 2025, contributed $3.2 million in high-margin rental income. Service revenues in the segment climbed 452%, while product revenues were up 39%. The acquired assets are forecast to generate approximately $15 million in rental revenue for 2025, 7% higher than previously expected, with gross profit margins near 90%. Management pointed to rapid adoption of its analytics systems for power generation applications, boosted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for its near-infrared spectrometer used in flare monitoring compliance during Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, which measures operating profitability excluding non-cash and one-time items, more than doubled to $9.5 million. However, net income as reported under GAAP was $1.8 million, down from $2.0 million in Q2 2024, as the company absorbed $4.2 million in costs tied to the PWRtek acquisition. Adjusted net income, after removing these one-time costs, surged to $6.0 million. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose modestly in dollar terms but improved as a percentage of sales, showing operating leverage gains.

Product, Technology, and Operational Insights

Flotek’s Chemistry Technologies portfolio centers on specialty chemicals and chemistry solutions that help customers improve operational efficiency and environmental outcomes, with research and development spending at $0.455 million.

In Data Analytics, flagship product lines include advanced gas analyzers, notably the near-infrared spectrometer, which was approved by the EPA for use in flare monitoring during Q2 2024—critical for companies needing to comply with new U.S. emissions regulations. The PWRtek business, focused on mobile gas conditioning equipment rentals, expanded Flotek’s footprint in the power generation market. The segment’s growth was both organic—via increased adoption of analytics solutions for measurement and custody transfer—and inorganic, through the recent acquisition.

International expansion persisted, with management highlighting growth and pilot wins in the Middle East and Argentina, while domestic operations contend with completion activity cycles. Supply chain strategies, such as local sourcing and multiple supplier relationships in international markets, helped offset disruptions and tariff effects.

Notably, the company’s capital structure changed with the assumption of $39.5 million in debt as of June 30, 2025 to finance the PWRtek acquisition, raising interest expense and leverage. The diluted share count increased by 18% year-over-year as new shares and warrants were issued for the deal. Cash flow from operations improved over the six months ended June 30, 2025, while cash and equivalents (GAAP) rose modestly to $5.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity declined, reflecting the transaction’s accounting and financing effects.

Outlook, Guidance, and What to Watch Next

Flotek’s management reaffirmed its full-year FY2025 guidance: revenue of $200–220 million and adjusted EBITDA of $34–39 million, reflecting confidence in the higher-margined Data Analytics expansion. The company expects the recent asset acquisition to contribute roughly $15 million in rental revenue for 2025, up 7% from prior guidance, with a full quarter’s impact expected in Q3 2025. Management also signaled optimism around continued adoption of its products in the power generation and emissions monitoring markets, as well as further international progress.

Investors should monitor the pace and sustainability of Data Analytics growth now that the acquisition has closed, as Data Analytics segment revenues increased 189% year-over-year, with service revenues including approximately $3.2 million attributable to the Asset Acquisition, which closed in late April 2025, as well as integration and ramp-up in new rental assets. There are also risks from increased leverage and dilution, especially if the Data Analytics segment’s revenue trajectory moderates. Headline net income could remain pressured by acquisition-related expenses and financing costs. FTK does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.