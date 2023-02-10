Flossbach Von Storch Cuts Stake in Wix.Com (WIX)

Fintel reports that Flossbach Von Storch has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.04MM shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wix.Com is $100.91. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of $86.96.

The projected annual revenue for Wix.Com is $1,521MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wix.Com. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WIX is 0.26%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 57,101K shares. The put/call ratio of WIX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,047K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,134K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,131K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,568K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,465K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 58.03% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 2,171K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WIX by 50.83% over the last quarter.

Wix.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

