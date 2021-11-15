Florida State Taxes 2020-2021

Florida is famous for its beaches, gators, retirees—and for not imposing an individual income tax. Also, the state itself does not assess a property tax, although local Floridian governments may administer a property tax.

As a result, Florida had the eighth-lowest tax burden (defined as the state and local taxes a resident pays divided by the state’s share of net national product) in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Tax Foundation’s most recent analysis.

Florida is one of nine states that doesn’t levy an income tax—the other eight are:

Alaska

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Retirees flock to Florida for more than its great year-round weather—they don’t pay taxes on Social Security benefits, pensions and other retirement income, and Florida doesn’t have an estate or inheritance tax.

So how does Florida pay for things like roads and schools? It generates revenue from sales and use tax, and corporate income taxes.

Sales Tax and Sales Tax Rates

Florida charges a sale and use tax of 6% on most taxable sales unless the sale is exempt. Some items that are not subject to sales and use tax are most groceries and medicine.

While the state typically charges a 6% sales and use tax, the following transactions are taxed at different rates:

Amusement machine receipts, 4%

Lease or license for commercial real property, 5.5%

Electricity, 6.95%

Corporation Income Tax

The state of Florida imposes a corporation tax on all corporations conducting business or earning income within the state at the following tax rates:

Florida taxes corporations by using the company’s federal taxable income and allowing for certain tax incentives, such as salaries paid to employees and credits for making investments in Florida.

Property Tax and Exemptions

While Florida does not assess a property tax on real estate, state localities may assess property taxes. Also, it provides a property exemption, which allows property owners to qualify for a reduction in their property tax liability to homeowners, disabled and senior citizens, veterans and active-duty military service members, disabled first responders, and other properties.

Inheritance and Estate Tax and Inheritance and Estate Tax Exemption

Florida does not have an inheritance or estate tax.

