US Markets

Florida Senate passes bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in school

Contributor
Gabriella Borter Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TWITTER/@PROUDTWINKIE @MDDIZORNE

Florida's Senate on Tuesday passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ.

By Gabriella Borter

March 8 (Reuters) - Florida's Senate on Tuesday passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ.

The bill will now go to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. The Republican has indicated his support.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Karishma Singh)

((Gabriella.Borter@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 5942;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular