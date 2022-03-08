Florida Senate passes bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in school

By Gabriella Borter

March 8 (Reuters) - Florida's Senate on Tuesday passed a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ.

The bill will now go to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. The Republican has indicated his support.

