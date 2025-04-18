Florida Rep. Scott Franklin Sold Over $500K Worth of Baldwin Insurance Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A April filing shows that Representative Scott Franklin reported a sale in Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN), valued between $500,001 and $1,000,000. The transaction date is listed as April 17, 2025, with the report published on April 17, 2025.

At present, Baldwin Insurance shares are trading down 1.5% at $42.13.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Scott Franklin completed 172 stock transactions totaling more than $6.02 million. Baldwin Insurance and BRP Group stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN): $1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN): $500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Scott Franklin's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Baldwin Insurance BWIN STOCK $500,001 - $1,000,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-10 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-27 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-27 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-26 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-26

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

