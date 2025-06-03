Florida Rep. Scott Franklin Bought Up to $15K Worth of Union Pacific Stock

An official report on June 2, 2025 reveals Representative Scott Franklin's recent purchase of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction took place on April 21, 2025, as per the June filing.

At this time, Union Pacific shares are trading up 0.68% at $220.38.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Scott Franklin conducted 173 trades, totaling more than $6.02 million. The largest of these were in Baldwin Insurance and BRP Group stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN): $500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Scott Franklin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Union Pacific UNP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-21 Baldwin Insurance BWIN STOCK $500,001 - $1,000,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-10 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-27 Novo Nordisk NVO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-27

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

