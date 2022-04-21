US Markets
Florida lawmakers pass bill that would revoke Disney's special status

Maria Caspani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Florida legislators passed a bill on Thursday that would revoke Walt Disney Co's self-governing status in a move widely seen as tit-for-tat for the company's opposition to a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but guaranteed to sign it. The 70-to-38 vote by the Republican-led state House to do away with a special tax district that allows Disney to self-govern the roughly 25,000-acre Orlando area where its Disney World theme park complex is located comes a day after the state Senate passed the measure.

