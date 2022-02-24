Florida House approves bill limiting school discussions of LGBTQ identity

Updates with vote

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Florida's House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure Democrats denounced as being anti-LGBTQ.

The legislation, referred to by its opponents as the "don't say gay" bill, has stirred national controversy as the debate over what schools should teach children about race and gender has grown increasingly partisan.

