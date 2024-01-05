News & Insights

Florida Home Prices Are Rising: See How Much Prices Increased in 6 Major Metros in 2023

January 05, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Overall, home prices in the U.S. have risen 6.4% over the past year, but in three big Florida metros, prices have increased even more, according to the latest Redfin Home Price Index.

Here’s a look at how much home prices have increased in six major Florida cities between October and November 2023, as well as how much they increased from November 2022 to November 2023.

Miami Beach, Ocean Drive with row of hotels.

Miami

  • Month-over-month change: 1%
  • Year-over-year change: 10.7%

West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.4%
  • Year-over-year change: 10.6%

Fort Lauderdale Florida climate change

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.3%
  • Year-over-year change: 9%
Drone shot of houses at a neighborhood with palm trees near Tampa, Florida, USA stock photo

Tampa, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 1%
  • Year-over-year change: 6%
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Orlando, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.6%
  • Year-over-year change: 5.1%

The view at dusk of Little Marsh Hill houses, the suburb of Jacksonville city (Florida).

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Month-over-month change: 0.3%
  • Year-over-year change: 2.5%

All data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Dec. 19, 2023.

