Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

Maria Caspani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

April 22 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co DIS.N of its self-governing authority in the state in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

