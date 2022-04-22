Florida governor signs bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority

April 22 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that strips Walt Disney Co DIS.N of its self-governing authority in the state in retaliation for its opposition to a new law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by)

((maria.caspani@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 4074 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.