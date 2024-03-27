News & Insights

Florida governor, Disney reach settlement

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 27, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Adds details on lawsuit

March 27 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney DIS.N have reached a settlement to end a high-profile state lawsuit over the control of the special district that includes Walt Disney World in Orlando, the company said on Wednesday.

The settlement ends all litigation pending in state court of Florida between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, according to the company.

A district board appointed by DeSantis to oversee development around Disney's Florida theme parks had sued the company last year to void "backroom deals" favorable to the entertainment giant.

The lawsuit in state court in Orange County, Florida, had sought to invalidate an agreement prior board members made with Disney, arguing it amounted to a one-sided deal that was rubber stamped.

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district," Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle said.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

