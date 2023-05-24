News & Insights

US Markets

Florida Governor DeSantis files paperwork for 2024 Republican presidential race

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

May 24, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

Adds confirmation

May 24 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday for a 2024Republican presidential candidacy.

The commission's website showed the paperwork on Wednesday.

DeSantis planned to make the announcement on Twitter later Wednesday during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, DeSantis' political team confirmed.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chris Reese)

((tyler.clifford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.