Florida Governor DeSantis files paperwork for 2024 Republican presidential race

May 24 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday for a 2024Republican presidential candidacy.

The commission's website showed the paperwork on Wednesday.

DeSantis planned to make the announcement on Twitter later Wednesday during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, DeSantis' political team confirmed.

