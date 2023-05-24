Florida Governor DeSantis files paperwork for 2024 Republican presidential race

Adds confirmation
May 24 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday for a 2024Republican presidential candidacy.
The commission's website showed the paperwork on Wednesday.
DeSantis planned to make the announcement on Twitter later Wednesday during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, DeSantis' political team confirmed.
(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chris Reese)
