This Florida Fund Is Betting $21 Million on Vertiv as AI Data Center Growth Accelerates

Florida-based Abacus bought 137,122 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. for an estimated $20.7 million in the third quarter.

The stake represents 2.75% of reportable 13F assets under management as of September 30.

The new position places Vertiv outside the fund's top five holdings by value.

Florida-based Abacus FCF Advisors opened a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, acquiring 137,122 shares for an estimated $20.7 million, according to a filing released on Monday.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Monday, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC disclosed a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), reporting ownership of 137,122 shares at quarter-end. The estimated trade value, calculated using the quarter’s average share price, was approximately $20.7 million.

What Else to Know

This new position represents 2.75% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:ABBV: $29.2 million (3.9% of AUM)

NYSE:MA: $26.2 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:APP: $26.1 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BKNG: $22 million (2.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $20.8 million (2.8% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares were priced at $174.80, up 56% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500, which is up 15% over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday) $174.80 Market capitalization $67.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.1 billion Net income (TTM) $812.3 million

Company Snapshot

Vertiv Holdings Co. provides digital infrastructure solutions, including AC and DC power management, thermal management, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and monitoring and control systems for data centers and critical environments.

The company generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software, and lifecycle management services, as well as professional services such as predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, and remote monitoring.

Primary customers include enterprises in social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government sectors, served globally via direct sales, channel partners, and OEM relationships.

Vertiv Holdings Co. operates at scale, with a global presence and a workforce of 31,000 employees. The company’s strategic focus on mission-critical infrastructure for data centers and communications networks positions it as a key supplier to industries requiring high reliability and uptime.

Foolish Take

With this new investment in Vertiv Holdings, Abacus FCF Advisors is boosting its exposure to the fast-growing data center infrastructure space—a move that complements the fund’s third-quarter investments in industrial and cash flow–generating companies like Hilton and Tapestry and trimmed exposure to higher-multiple tech names such as DoorDash.



Vertiv has been one of 2025’s standout industrial performers, with shares up 56% year over year as AI-driven data center demand accelerates. In its most recent quarterly report, Vertiv posted 35% sales growth and a 42% jump in adjusted earnings per share. It also raised full-year guidance across revenue, profit, and free cash flow. In a statement, CEO Giordano Albertazzi said the company is “investing in capacity expansion and accelerating our innovation pipeline to capitalize on unprecedented data center growth,” while addressing temporary cost pressures tied to tariffs and supply chain shifts.



Vertiv reports earnings Wednesday morning, with analysts expecting another strong quarter and adjusted EPS near $1.00 on revenue of about $2.6 billion. For long-term investors, Abacus’s entry reinforces Vertiv’s role as a key enabler of AI infrastructure set to benefit from data center build-outs worldwide.

Glossary

13F assets: U.S. equity securities that investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a person or entity holds in a company.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund or portfolio, ranked by market value.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reporting reference point.

Channel partners: Third-party companies that help sell or distribute a firm's products or services.

OEM relationships: Partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers who integrate a company's products into their own solutions.

Mission-critical infrastructure: Systems or equipment essential for continuous operation of vital business functions, such as data centers.

Lifecycle management services: Services supporting a product from installation through maintenance, upgrades, and end-of-life disposal.

Predictive analytics: The use of data, statistics, and modeling to forecast future events or performance.

Preventative maintenance: Scheduled service to prevent equipment failures and extend operational life.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Apple, Booking Holdings, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

