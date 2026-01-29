This Florida Financial Consultant Bought 211,000 New Shares of Blackstone's BDC. Should You Follow?

Key Points

Increased holdings by 210,918 shares; estimated trade size $5.66 million (quarterly average price basis).

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.26 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation.

Transaction represented a 0.27% change in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,576,295 shares, valued at $41.79 million

Position now accounts for 1.98% of 13F reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) saw Sound Income Strategies, LLC report a buy of 210,918 shares in a Jan. 21, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $5.66 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Jan. 21, 2026, SEC filing, Sound Income Strategies, LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 210,918 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.66 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end BXSL position value rose by $7.26 million, reflecting both the share additions and price movement.

What else to know

Buy activity lifted the BXSL stake to 1.98% of 13F assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: Sixth Street Specialty Lending : $56 million (2.65% of AUM) Ares Capital Corporation : $54.69 million (2.6% of AUM) Hercules Capital : $51 million (2.41% of AUM) Golub Capital BDC : $49.79 million (2.4% of AUM) Blue Owl Capital : $48 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of Jan. 20, 2026, BXSL shares were priced at $26.08, down 11% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.41 billion Net Income (TTM) $599.78 million Dividend Yield 11.81% Price (as of market close 2026-01-20) $26.08

Company snapshot

Originates and invests in first lien senior secured loans, unitranche loans, and other debt and equity securities, primarily targeting private U.S. small and middle market companies.

Operates as a business development company (BDC), generating income mainly from interest and fees on its loan portfolio, with a focus on current income and selective long-term capital appreciation.

Serves private U.S. companies, especially those in the small and middle market segment requiring customized financing solutions.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a large, externally managed BDC with a focus on originating senior secured loans for private U.S. companies. The fund's strategy emphasizes capital preservation and current income through a diversified portfolio of primarily first lien loans.

What this transaction means for investors

With this transaction, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund moved into the No. 9 position in Sound Income Strategies’ portfolio, from its previous rank of No. 10. The business development company invests in the first lien senior secured debt of private U.S. companies. That’s the highest-ranking and safest form of debt you can invest in, as those debtholders are the first to be repaid in the event of a default or liquidation. The BDC is managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance, a leading global credit platform, and boasts an 11.3% annual net return since its inception. Its strong 11.81% dividend yield may also appeal to income investors.

Citing data from Bloomberg, Blackstone claims the private credit segment of the total addressable U.S. sub-investment grade credit market has grown from 8% to 27% over the last 20 years, as the total addressable U.S. credit market has also quadrupled to about $4 trillion. Blackstone and its investors clearly see this as a lucrative investment opportunity, though the stock is down 11% over the last year.

BDCs are typically most desirable for investors seeking a large distribution, and Blackstone’s is no exception. Because of their structure, these types of companies are required to distribute 90% of taxable income to their shareholders every year. However, because these companies don’t retain much of their earnings, those distributions can fluctuate. BDCs also come with higher fees than some other investment strategies. BXSL charges a management fee of 1% and an incentive fee of 17.5%, both of which appear in line for this type of investment.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital and Sixth Street Specialty Lending. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

