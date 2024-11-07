Florida Canyon Gold Sells Mexican Assets to Heliostar

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.
Florida Canyon Gold Inc. has completed the sale of its Mexican Business Unit to Heliostar Metals Ltd. for a total of $10 million in cash considerations. This transaction marks a significant step as the company transitions to focus on its primary operation, the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, while also moving forward with a merger plan with Integra Resources Corp.
