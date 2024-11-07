Florida Canyon Gold Sells Mexican Assets to Heliostar

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Florida Canyon Gold Inc. has completed the sale of its Mexican Business Unit to Heliostar Metals Ltd. for a total of $10 million in cash considerations. This transaction marks a significant step as the company transitions to focus on its primary operation, the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, while also moving forward with a merger plan with Integra Resources Corp.

For further insights into TSE:FCGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.