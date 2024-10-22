Florida Canyon Gold Secures Approval for Mexico Sale

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Florida Canyon Gold Inc. has received Mexican anti-trust approval for selling its Mexico Business Unit to Heliostar Metals Ltd., paving the way for a deal closure expected soon. This strategic move allows Florida Canyon Gold to focus on its other assets while potentially providing growth opportunities for Heliostar Metals.

For further insights into TSE:FCGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.