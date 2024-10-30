News & Insights

Florida Canyon Gold Gains Court Approval for Integra Deal

October 30, 2024 — 06:12 pm EDT

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Florida Canyon Gold Inc. has received court approval for its arrangement with Integra Resources Corp., which will see Integra acquire all outstanding common shares of Florida Canyon. The transaction is expected to conclude in November, contingent upon meeting additional conditions, including the sale of Florida Canyon’s Mexican assets to Heliostar Metals Ltd.

