Florida Canyon Gold Approves Integra Acquisition

Florida Canyon Gold, Inc. (TSE:FCGV) has released an update.

Florida Canyon Gold Inc. shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a plan of arrangement allowing Integra Resources Corp. to acquire all outstanding shares of the company. Shareholders will receive 0.467 of a common share of Integra for each share of Florida Canyon they hold. The arrangement is expected to become effective in November 2024, pending court approval and customary closing conditions.

